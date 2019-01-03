Made in Oklahoma: ‘Kicked Up Grits’

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a breakfast meal that will keep you warm, you will love the ‘Kicked Up Grits’ recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup quick-cooking grits or 1 cup instant grits
- Water
- 4 tablespoons Hiland butter, cut into pieces
- 8 ounces Velveeta cheese
- 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
Instructions:
Cook grits according to package directions, with typically 4 cups of boiling water for quick-cooking grits or 1 1/3 cups water for instant grits. Stir to combine water and grits.
Immediately add Hiland butter, cheese, green chiles, salt, red pepper and eggs. Stir until blended.
Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
