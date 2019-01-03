Live Look at winter weather from 50 Penn Place
Made in Oklahoma: ‘Kicked Up Grits’

Posted 5:20 pm, January 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a breakfast meal that will keep you warm, you will love the ‘Kicked Up Grits’ recipe.

 Ingredients:

  • 1 cup quick-cooking grits or 1 cup instant grits
  • Water
  • 4 tablespoons Hiland butter, cut into pieces
  • 8 ounces Velveeta cheese
  • 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten

Instructions:
Cook grits according to package directions, with typically 4 cups of boiling water for quick-cooking grits or 1 1/3 cups water for instant grits. Stir to combine water and grits.

Immediately add Hiland butter, cheese, green chiles, salt, red pepper and eggs. Stir until blended.

Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.