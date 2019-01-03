Man accused of trying to steal ambulances, biting EMSA employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a scary scene outside an Oklahoma City hospital as one man tried to steal two ambulances and allegedly assaulted paramedics and an officer. However, police say it wasn't the first run-in with the law he had that day.

An officer says he was helping another person outside St. Anthony's Hospital when the alleged suspect first approached him, asking to be admitted to the hospital. The next thing he knew - chaos ensued.

"For unknown reasons, the suspect entered an EMSA bus and tries to steal the bus, which was occupied by a driver and passenger as well as a patient," said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

EMSA officials say the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ricardo Kendle, had asked the paramedic for a ride to a different hospital.

"So when she explained to him she couldn't because she had another patient, he became irate, opened her door, tried to push her out of the way so he could take the ambulance," said John Graham, with EMSA.

EMSA employees and the officer tried to detain Kendle, but he slipped away.

"That's when he tried to steal an unoccupied ambulance," Morgan said.

He was - again - unsuccessful and arrested. Officers say during the incident, Kendle was combative, even biting an EMSA employee at one point. Although it was scary, EMSA representatives say it's nothing new.

"Unfortunately, it's almost daily," Graham said. "We run into violent situations all the time, a lot of times when we are there to take care of people."

As it turns out, this wasn't Kendle's first run-in with the law. Earlier in the day, he allegedly broke windows at OCU.

When a witness tried to help him, he allegedly threw a phone at her car, causing a dent. At that point, the witness decided to press charges for the incident with her car.

Kendle was booked into jail but later released, only to end up once again on the wrong side of the law.

"This is certainly unusual," Morgan said. "Something we don`t see every day. Fortunately between the EMSA worker and our officer, they were able to react quickly and keep anyone else from getting harmed in this incident."

Kendle was arrested on complaints of robbery by force or fear, assault and battery on emergency personnel, assault and battery on a peace officer, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and attempted kidnapping.

He was taken to the crisis center.