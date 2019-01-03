× Man arrested after allegedly trying to steal ambulance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to steal an ambulance.

On Jan. 1, Oklahoma City police were called to the 1000 block of N. Lee Ave. to help with a combative suspect.

According to an arrest affidavit, EMSA paramedics say 33-year-old Ricardo Kendle approached them and asked to be taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital. The affidavit states that Kendle walked to one ambulance that was carrying a patient and attempted to pull the driver out of the ambulance.

As paramedics and officers were trying to take Kendle into custody, witnesses say he attempted to steal another ambulance that was unoccupied.

Kendle was arrested on complaints of robbery by force or fear, assault and battery on emergency personnel, assault and battery on a peace officer, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and attempted kidnapping.