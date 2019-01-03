× Man arrested after officer finds nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in jail after he was allegedly caught with nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, at around 2:34 a.m., an Oklahoma City police officer responded to a domestic call in southeast Oklahoma City.

When the officer arrived at the scene, a man, later identified as Samuel Grisby, 47, was standing by the sink of the bathroom area washing his face.

According to a police report, Grisby put his right hand in his front pocket as if he was going to pull something out.

The officer was able to check Grisby for weapons and removed him from the bathroom area. That’s when the officer “observed a plastic baggy on the floor directly where Grisby was standing and easily in the arms reach of Grisby.”

The substance was field tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.

“It was also determined the total package weight of the plastic baggy containing the crystal like substance was 28.49 grams,” states a police report.

Grisby was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail and booked on a charge of trafficking in illegal drugs (possession).

He was convicted of trafficking CDS – cocaine – in Oklahoma County in October 2007.