New details: Corrections employee arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs in prosthetic leg

Corrections employee arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs in prosthetic leg

MCALESTER, Okla. – We’re learning more information about the arrest of an Oklahoma correctional employee who is accused of attempting to smuggle contraband into the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Investigators say it all started when food service supervisor Adam Siemer was going through the employee security check point at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary when a correctional officer told him to remove his prosthetic leg for searching.

Officials say Siemer became nervous and said he would have to go to his car to get a tool to remove his prosthetic leg. Security staff then escorted him to his car and watched as he removed his prosthetic.

At the bottom of the prosthetic, staff reportedly found two bags of methamphetamine. Siemer was arrested by McAlester police and was suspended by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Officials say Siemer was at the facility’s entrance, where everyone is searched before entry.

“ODOC will continue to aggressively investigate and press charges against any employee or member of the public who brings illegal items into its prisons. The crime is a felony that can lead to incarceration in a state prison,” a news release from the agency read.