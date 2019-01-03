New Oklahoma City Manager sworn in

OKLAHOMA CITY – The new Oklahoma City Manager was sworn in Wednesday, succeeding James D. Couch as the city government’s chief administrative officer.

“I love Oklahoma City,” said Craig Freeman, who was appointed by the city council on November 20 following Couch’s retirement announcement on September 17. “The City has had so much success through the years because of working together. That starts with our elected officials and their leadership, it’s with the business leaders, with nonprofit leaders, with the City team we have, and it’s most of all with our residents and their support for our City. As we go forward, it’s going to take that same kind of working together.”

Freeman took the oath of office in City Hall at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday.

The City Manager is the chief administrative officer in Oklahoma City’s Council-Manager form of government. The City Manager oversees day-to-day operations, a staff of 4,803 employees and a budget of $1.57 billion.

Freeman, 53, was the City Finance Director since 2011. He started his career with the City in 1992 as a Management and Budget Analyst, earning promotions to Management and Budget Specialist, Finance Department Business Manager and Budget Director.

