OHP: Troopers respond to several deadly accidents during winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – The winter storm has already taken a tragic turn for several Oklahoma families, according to officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

On Thursday morning, OHP officials said that troopers had already worked three fatality wrecks that were attributed to weather.

The first crash occurred in Pittsburg County when the victim crossed the center line and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Investigators say the victim was driving too fast for the snowy road conditions.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, troopers were called to another crash along I-35 in the Turner Falls area. Investigators say a vehicle hit an ice patch on an overpass, which sent it into a cable barrier. The force of the crash sent the vehicle back into the lane of traffic, where it was hit by a semi-truck. Authorities say one person was killed and four others were critically injured.

The final wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday, just north of Amber/Pocasset on U.S. 81. Officials say a man was driving too fast for the conditions and hit a tree.

Shawnee police say 82-year-old Norman Hanks was traveling westbound on Lake Road when he went left of center, striking another vehicle traveling eastbound on Lake Road on the bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials warn that if you must get out, you should use extreme caution on the roads and take your time.