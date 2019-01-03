× Oklahoma Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt names 2 more to top-level administration posts

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s newly elected governor has named a Tulsa banker and an economic development professional from Enid to two key posts in his administration.

Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt announced Thursday the appointment of Brent Kisling of Enid as the new executive director of the Department of Commerce. Kisling is the executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance and previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the George W. Bush administration. He will replace Deby Snodgrass, a longtime ally of outgoing Gov. Mary Fallin.

“Brent Kisling will provide a dynamic partnership with Kouplen, bringing a successful record of developing rural economies, crafting and executing major infrastructure projects and recruiting new job creators to our state,” said Stitt. “With their leadership, the Department of Commerce will play an integral role in Oklahoma’s Turnaround as the agency’s mission will focus on growing our state and diversify Oklahoma’s economy.”

Stitt also announced his plans to nominate Tulsa banker Sean Kouplen as his Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, an unpaid position that will require Senate confirmation. Kouplen will continue in his current role as chairman and CEO of Regent Bank in Tulsa.

“Sean Kouplen is a proven business leader and entrepreneur, full of vision, energy and passion for seeing our state thrive and achieve Top Ten status,” said Stitt. “His reputation and network, both in the state and nationwide, will help propel Oklahoma forward to achieve a robust recruitment agenda,”