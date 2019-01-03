Police investigating suspicious package in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City were called to investigate a suspicious package near City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Oklahoma City police and the bomb squad were called to a suspicious package that was left on the steps of City Hall.

Officials told News 4 that there was no threat associated with the package, but that it was unexpected and out-of-place, so they were taking all precautions to investigate.

“Suspicious package” downtown— OCPD bomb squad is out on this snowy day after an Amazon package was dropped off at City Hall. @kfor pic.twitter.com/JKBNYw8c0U — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) January 3, 2019

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as authorities continue to investigate.