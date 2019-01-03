Preparing for winter weather: What you need to know

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings
Posted 8:33 am, January 3, 2019

Alexander Sweet of Tulsa, OK; Taken in Moore, OK

OKLAHOMA CITY – The winter season has been underway for about two weeks and officials say it’s important you know how to prepare for winter weather!

The Office of Emergency Management is offering these tips:

Preparation tips

Driving safety tips

  • Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.
  • Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.
  • Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.
  • Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.
  • Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you.
  • Steer and brake more slowly than usual.
  • Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.
  • Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.
  • Proceed carefully through intersections.
  • Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?
  • Don’t use your automatic speed control.

Safely use alternative heating sources (via OKCFD)

  • Make sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed in your home. Alarms should be installed outside each separate sleeping area. Test your smoke alarms monthly and install fresh batteries annually.
  • Give space heaters their space. Keep combustible material at least three feet away from the heater.
  • Keep all combustible materials off of floor furnaces.
  • Remove any combustibles from central heater closets.
  • Use a metal grate to hold logs inside fireplaces.
  • Use an approved metal or glass screen in front of fireplaces to prevent embers from flying out of the firebox.
  • Remember to open the damper before lighting the fireplace.
  • Never use your oven to heat your home.
  • Click here for more winter safety tips.