× Preparing for winter weather: What you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY – The winter season has been underway for about two weeks and officials say it’s important you know how to prepare for winter weather!

The Office of Emergency Management is offering these tips:

Preparation tips

Driving safety tips

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you.

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

Don’t use your automatic speed control.

Safely use alternative heating sources (via OKCFD)