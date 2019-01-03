Unsafe speed on wet, icy roadway cause of deadly collision in Pittsburg County, report says

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – According to a trooper’s report, unsafe speed is the cause of a deadly collision in Pittsburg County.

It happened Wednesday just after 5:45 p.m. near Canadian, Oklahoma.

The report states a driver was traveling eastbound on State Highway 9A, while a freightliner was traveling westbound, when the first driver “entered into a passenger side, broad slide and crossed the center.” The freightliner hit the vehicle in the rear, causing it to catch fire.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was withheld pending identification, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the freightliner was treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say the roadway was wet/icy at the time of the incident and the driver was “traveling too fast for road conditions.”

Unsafe speed was determined to be the cause of the collision.