Video: OHP trooper nearly hit as vehicle spins on icy roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say that one of their own was almost hit by vehicle that was driving too fast for the icy conditions.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, troopers responded to a crash along I-44, just west of 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa.

Officials say Lt. Colby Overstreet pulled over after spotting the crash and pointed his patrol car back toward the accident.

Just after another Catoosa officer stopped to help, a maroon vehicle struck the officer’s patrol car and one of the vehicles involved in the original crash, nearly knocking it into Overstreet.

In all, there were three crashes at that scene involving six vehicles.

The driver was ticketed for operating a vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.