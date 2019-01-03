× Winter weather moving across the state bringing freezing rain, snow

OKLAHOMA CITY – Winter weather moving across the state is bringing freezing rain and snow.

The storm system arrived Wednesday evening, causing roads to become slick and wreaking havoc for drivers on their commute home.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department Thursday morning, since 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, they have responded to more than 65 vehicle accidents. Three of those accidents have been since midnight Thursday.

Several school districts, universities, and businesses are also closed Thursday due to the weather.

The links below will guide you to closings, watches and warnings, the KFOR Interactive Radar and Traffic Map.