4 the Weekend: tacos and art events

For 45 years, Taco Stop has been serving up delicious Mexican food in Ponca City.

Randy Trant and his family have built this Ponca City staple over the last four decades.

In their 45 years making tacos for Ponca City, the Trants have made around a million and a half tacos, and used about 900-thousand pounds of ground beef.

Randy came back home after college and began working at his father`s restaurant and the rest is history.

More events for the weekend:

Art lovers can start the year off right with the “first Friday” gallery walk in the Paseo Arts District tonight.

Did you know over 80 artists, and 25 businesses are all within walking distance?

Food trucks will be available.

It’s “Saturdays for Kids” at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

The theme is “Weather In The West.”

Kids can make a tornado in a bottle and participate in other weather related activities.

It’s free for kids, with a paid accompanying adult.

This is from 10 a.m. to noon.

If you’re dreaming of a summer wedding, get started at State Fair Park this weekend.

It’s time for the Oklahoma Bridal Show.

There will be discounts, runway shows, and award prizes .

Get this– you can enter for a chance to dive into a cake!

Tickets are $15 at the door.

This is also the last weekend to see “The Victorian Radicals” exhibit at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

This is work of artists from the second half of the nineteenth century who revolutionized the visual arts.