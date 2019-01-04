× Agents investigating man’s murder after body found in Madill home

MADILL, Okla. – Investigators are searching for clues related to the death of a Madill man inside his home.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents were called to a homicide in the 200 block of N. 7th St. in Madill.

Officials say it all started when Madill police officers were called to the home of 52-year-old Joseph Wayne Lindsey for a welfare check after neighbors hadn’t seen Lindsey in several days.

When officers forced their way inside the home, they found Lindsey dead inside the house.

The investigation into Lindsey’s death is ongoing.

If you have any information on his death, call 800-522-8017.