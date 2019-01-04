× Construction set to resume later this year on American Indian Cultural Center and Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY –Officials say construction will soon resume on a museum that has been in the works for almost 13 years.

Construction on the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum began in 2006, but came to an abrupt halt six years later when state funding for the project ran out. The American Indian Cultural Center and Museum has been partially finished ever since at the junction of I-35 and I-40 in Oklahoma City.

In 2015, legislators passed the responsibility of the museum from the state to the City of Oklahoma City.

At this point, some of the building’s interior hasn’t been constructed yet and there are parts of the exterior that remain unfinished.

Museum authorities tell News 4 that bids are due on Jan. 17, and that construction is expected to resume by April.

The museum is slated to open in 2021.