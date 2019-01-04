× County commissioner charged after allegedly shooting animal from truck

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma commissioner is in hot water after he allegedly shot an animal from his truck.

Last week, a probable cause affidavit obtained by KECO states that a deputy was called to County Rd. 1690 at County Rd. 790 after receiving a report of someone firing a rifle from a truck.

Following an investigation, officers went to the home of 59-year-old John Michael Gerald Hindman. Hindman allegedly admitted that he had been in the area and had shot a coyote multiple times from his truck.

Hindman says that he tried looking for the coyote, but found a dead deer.

Hindman, who is new District 3 County Commissioner in Roger Mills County, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

According to court records, Hindman’s next court date is set for Feb. 27.