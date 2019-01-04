Court documents: Southwest side meth, blasting caps arrests connected to raid, arrest of 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A traffic stop on the city's southwest side late last month that led to the arrest of two men on drug and explosive possession charges is connected to the arrest of six people earlier this week on gun and drug charges, according to newly filed court documents.

On December 22, the Oklahoma City Police gang unit pulled over a car for a traffic violation near SW 59th and S. Douglas.

When police approached the vehicle, police reports and court documents said an officer spotted a large hunting knife in the front seat. As police removed Furra from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, police said an object fell from Furra's jacket onto the ground, which he then tried to kick underneath the car.

In body camera video released by police last week, Furra is asked by the officer frisking him if he had anything in his pockets that might stick him, like a syringe. Furra said there wasn't, however seconds later, an officer pulls what appears to be a syringe from his pocket.

"I didn't even know that--" Furra can be heard telling the officer.

"These are the things that stick and poke people," the officer replied.

Another officer -- off camera -- can be heard saying that a "blasting cap" was found.

"Do you have any other explosive devices in there, other than that blasting cap that you dropped when you got out?" the officer asked Furra. "Don't B-S with me."

According to police, more than two ounces of methamphetamine was found in Furra's underwear. Three additional blasting caps -- used to set detonate explosives -- were found in Lynch' underwear. Both men were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on drug and explosives possession charges.

A search warrant affidavit filed in Oklahoma County court Friday details the steps investigators took in the days after the two men's arrest.

Furra told police he received a total of five blasting caps from his friend, Lynch, but wouldn't say what he intended to do with them, according to court documents. Lynch told police he told Furra to throw the caps out the window before the traffic stop, but that he didn't have a chance to get rid of them so he placed them down his pants.

The affidavit said Lynch told investigators he got the blasting caps from a middle man, who got them from a guy named "John" who lives in the 900 block of SW 47th Street, which is about a mile away from the traffic stop.

Police conducted surveillance on the home and conducted a trash pull, eventually securing a search warrant for the home. On Wednesday, January 2, police raided the home at around 6:30 a.m. and found four rifles, three handguns and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. All six people inside the home, including the home's owner, John David Heimer, 69, were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on various drugs and weapons charges.

Formal charges have not been filed.