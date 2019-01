× Downed power line led to minor gas leak in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews spent most of the night repairing downed power lines in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials were called to downed power lines near N.W. 64th and Miller Ave.

The downed line clipped a gas line, which led to a minor gas leak and some small flames.

Crews were quickly able to get it capped and had the lines repaired within a few hours.