× Fire crews called to Oklahoma City twice to battle fires

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire crews were called back to a house fire less than six hours after extinguishing it the first time.

Around midnight, firefighters were called to a home near S.W. 6th and Walker regarding a house fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they say the second floor was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

They braved the cold and icy conditions to fight the massive blaze.

However, six hours later they were called back to the house when the fire rekindled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.