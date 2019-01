× Firefighters responding to SW OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire 1000 block of SW 26th St. in Oklahoma City.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire was dispatched just before 7 p.m. and had the fire knocked down by 7:30 p.m.

The fire occurred inside the garage. Cause is still undetermined.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.