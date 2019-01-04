Generous Oklahomans come to aid of Ft. Sill soldiers stranded at Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The wintry weather stranded a group of 700 soldiers at Will Rogers World Airport early Friday morning.

The group from Ft. Sill landed in Oklahoma City on Thursday, but buses that were supposed to take them to base couldn’t make it to the airport due to the winter weather.

Once Oklahomans found that the soldiers were stranded, several families braved the icy conditions and brought them meals.

Oklahomans and their beautiful hearts… Once the news got out that soldiers were spending an extra night with us here at WRWA, the Velazquez and the Howard (@BWWings) families sprung into action. The food was amazing. Thank you! #OKC #okwx #kindness #pizzaandwings pic.twitter.com/dwV5w93WrQ — Will Rogers Airport (@fly_okc) January 4, 2019

More photos of the amazing spread of food donated to Ft. Sill soldiers tonight at WRWA. Thank you Velazquez and Howard (@BWWings) families! It was very much appreciated. #OKC #kindness #okwx pic.twitter.com/ve4P9jYolQ — Will Rogers Airport (@fly_okc) January 4, 2019

Early Friday morning, the soldiers could be seen sleeping in the baggage claim.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt also decided to help by bringing doughnuts to the soldiers on Friday morning.

They will be flying back to base later this morning.

Airport officials stress that there are still some flight delays, and many flights won’t be taking off until around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. on Friday.

If you’re flying out, you will want to check Will Roger’s website to check on your flight status.