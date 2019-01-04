× “I never thought I would get attacked in this way,” Oklahoma woman claims she was attacked for being Muslim

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s Council on American-Islamic Relations (‘CAIR’) is calling for Dallas authorities to investigate a reported assault against an Oklahoma mother as a hate crime.

Enid resident Jenan Ayesh, 33, was visiting Dallas with her family this weekend, and claims she was attacked by a woman who “simply just wanted to use the door that we were standing in front of” while at the Reunion Tower in Dallas.

“[She] told me to go back to my country, as I was explaining to her this is my country and I am an American. She told me that if I was American, then why do I wear this scarf [hijab] on my head? I told her because I am an American-Muslim,” Ayesh said a press conference Friday.

Ayesh was born in Detroit, Michigan. She recalled the woman, who Dallas police have only described as “an unknown Latin female suspect”, first slapped her.

“She struck another time and at this point, she hit me in the middle of my head. I felt my eyes go blurry. I couldn’t see in front of me. She had me by the scarf. She took it off my head and went on pulling my hair,” she said. “At that point, people were more concerned of her well-being. Not mine. I even heard one of the women tell her, “it’s okay sweetie” They were protecting her, as if I was the one who was attacking her – not the other way around.”

On Friday, CAIR Oklahoma called for authorities in Dallas to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

“No one should have to fear verbal harassment, physical assault or further violence because of the way they choose to dress whether because of religious choices or personal inclination,” said CAIR Oklahoma civil rights director Veronica Laizure. “No one should be told to go back to your own country simply because they don’t fit someone’s close-minded view of what an American looks like.”

News 4 reached out to the Dallas Police Department and they have confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

“On December 30, 2018 at about 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a major disturbance call in the 7600 block of LBJ Freeway. Upon arrival officers met with the victim that stated she was downtown Dallas at the Renaissance Tower around 7:30 p.m., when an unknown Latin female suspect approached her and told her to move out the way. The suspect then assaulted the victim and fled the location in an unknown direction. The victim stated she felt pain but didn’t need any medical attention. This is an ongoing investigation,” said Dallas’s Public Information Officer.