Mother, grandmother sentenced in connection to 12-year-old Oklahoma girl’s death

CHELSEA, Okla. – Authorities say a mother and grandmother have been sentenced in connection with the death of a 12-year-old Oklahoma girl.

In April of 2017, officers with the Chelsea Police Department began investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl, and asked for assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Following the investigation into the child’s death, investigators arrested the child’s mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Spurlock, and the child’s grandmother, 60-year-old Velva Patterson.

Both were arrested on charges of second-degree murder.

Authorities allege that neither Patterson nor Spurlock sought medical attention for the girl after she ingested several of Patterson’s prescription medications, which led to her death.

Spurlock and Patterson entered blind pleas in connection to the second-degree murder charges.

Spurlock was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Patterson was sentenced to 10 years in prison.