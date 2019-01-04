Norman Police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify one of four males believed to be involved in a recent burglary.

The homeowner stated this male and three others posed as electricians, came to her door and told her that a neighbor was experiencing electrical issues. They then told her they needed to check her home for the same issues.

Before the homeowner could respond, the four males entered the home without her permission. One of the men kept the homeowner in the living room, while the other men went to other rooms of the residence acting as if they were checking for electrical issues.

The men took jewelry and cash from the various rooms before leaving the home. The men left in what is believed to be a white 2016 Ford F150 Extended Cab Truck. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown.

A nearby neighbor caught one of the males and the suspect vehicle on surveillance camera as they approached their home.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male in the picture or the incident is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 405-366-5440 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).

As always, you can remain anonymous. Information that assists in the investigation of the crime could result in a cash reward.

Norman Police also encourage residents to never open their door or allow unknown individuals into their residence. If anyone sees suspicious behavior or individuals matching this description in their neighborhood, please call 911 or the non-emergency number, 405-321-1444, immediately.