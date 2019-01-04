× Officials: 450 patients will need to resubmit paperwork to retain medical marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say hundreds of patients who recently obtained their medical marijuana license will have to resubmit paperwork in order to keep their license.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announced that it has implemented an improved process for determining if physicians meet the board certification qualification to complete a patient’s ‘Physician Recommendation Form.’

Organizers say the process came about after several patients were approved for a license even though their physician was not board certified.

In all, officials say approximately 450 patients will be required to resubmit the ‘Physician Recommendation Form’ in order to retain their patient license. Those patients will not have to pay a fee in order to resubmit the form.

Impacted patients, who make up about 2 percent of the total number of patient applications, will be notified by email on Jan. 4 and will receive a notice in the mail.

Affected patients will have until Feb. 4 to resubmit their forms. Patients who do not resubmit the form within the time frame will receive a final notice before their license is revoked.

“The OMMA is allowing these patients ample time to resubmit their form free of charge, and we are hopeful that patients will be able to work with their recommending physician to easily resolve the issue,” stated Adrienne Rollins, OMMA Director. “Moving forward, we will continue to ensure that physician recommendations are compliant with state law when issuing patient licenses.”

The OMMA has removed physicians who have been identified as not currently meeting the definition of board certified from its registry.

“We are still in the very early stages of a new regulatory program,” said Interim Commissioner Tom Bates. “The OMMA identified a number of complexities involved in defining and verifying board certification, and I am proud of their commitment to quality improvement checks.”