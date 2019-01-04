Oklahoma man seeks exoneration after nearly three decades in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. - The Pontotoc County courthouse in Ada, Oklahoma, is the setting of a smash hit on Netflix.

It's also the at the heart of another decades-old case gripping the town of Ada.

A rape victim in 1987 picked Perry Lott out of a police lineup.

A jury convicted him.

"In Mr. Lott's case, that eyewitness identification was the only evidence that connected him to the case. The original conviction was based on very weak and very flimsy evidence," Lott's attorney, Doug Parr, said.

Parr is local counsel for Lott. He's also represented by attorneys Karen Thompson and Barry Scheck with the Innocence Project.

"I was lost. I didn't understand what had happened, how did it happen, why did it happen," Lott said in 2018.

The rape kit was finally tested in 2014 thanks to the Innocence Project.

The DNA found in the victim's home did not come back to Perry Lott.

It linked to her ex-husband and an unknown man.

In July of last year, Perry Lott had a tough decision to make.

He agreed to a settlement agreement with the district attorney for time served.

He didn't want to spend another day in prison.

He'd already served 27 years.

That was on a Friday. A hearing was scheduled for that Monday in which the Ada police officer who investigated the crime was set to testify.

But over the weekend, that Ada officer committed suicide.

"We discovered there was another unsolved rape case that occurred after Mr. Lott's case where all the circumstances of the case were extremely close to Mr. Lott's case, and some of the same police officers were involved in the case," Parr said.

News 4 went to talk to Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith.

He wasn't at his office and didn't return our calls.

Right before Christmas, he fought Lott's latest efforts to keep investigating his case.

The judge ruled for Lott.

"We will be able to file a motion to reopen Mr. Lott's case with a sealed affidavit from the victim of the second rape case who has given us permission to seek testing of the rape kit in her case and also to inquire into Mr. Crosby's suicide," Parr said.

Lott's attorney will file that motion this month.

The district attorney will respond, then the decision goes to the judge.