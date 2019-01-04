Alleged assault suspect in custody at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a nerve-wracking situation on Friday morning for some residents in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a possibly domestic-related assault call at an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators tell News 4 that an alleged suspect, who pointed a gun at one person, was believed to be inside the apartment.

Authorities asked citizens to avoid the area, and asked residents to stay inside their apartments unless otherwise asked by an officer.

A short time later, officials confirmed that the suspect had been taken into custody.