Police searching for brazen thief who allegedly stole purple penguin statue

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’ve been to the hotel near Main and Classen near downtown Oklahoma City, you’ve possibly noticed a rather large purple penguin on the premises.

However, Oklahoma City police say a brazen thief was able to make off with the unusual piece of art.

On Dec. 30, officers say an unknown man walked into 21C Museum Hotel, located 900 W. Main St. in Oklahoma City, and stole a purple penguin statue.

According to the police report, the artwork is worth about $3,000.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.