Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old Tulsa man.

James Hefley Jr. was last seen around 8 a.m. on Friday in the 3700 block of East 80th Street.

Hefley’s vehicle is a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oklahoma tag ‘EQE367.’ He has not driven in almost two years.

Hefley has medical conditions and cannot see well.

If you have information on Hefley’s whereabouts, contact the Tulsa Police Department.