Sooners Expected to Hire Alex Grinch as New Defensive Coordinator

The Sooners have found the man tasked with rebuilding a struggling defense. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman is reporting that Oklahoma will hire Ohio State Co-Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch as their next DC.

Grinch has coaching in his blood. His uncle is former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel. As the news trickled out, it didn't take long for some of his friends and colleagues in the coaching business to sing Grinch's praises.

Grinch helped turn around Washington State's defense. Before Grinch took over, WAZZU had a defense ranked in the hundreds. After he finished with them, they were 34th.

That landed him a job at Ohio State as a Co-Defensive Coordinator with Greg Schiano.

Grinch said in OU's press release, "This is a unique opportunity at one of the premier institutions under elite leadership," said Grinch. "Oklahoma is in the top one percent. There's no faking it in this business. You're either it or you're not. Oklahoma is one of those programs."

When he discussed his scheme and how he plans to use it at OU, Grinch said, "The scheme is designed to let players play fast," he explained. "It's a downhill approach. We work into gaps in our front and speed is our calling card. Today's offenses are built on space and speed. You have to combat that with speed of your own. With speed on defense, it affords you the opportunity to run a multiplicity of coverages and fronts."

"I have great respect for the Big 12," said Grinch. "The offenses are explosive. To a degree, that same approach has become America's offense. Offenses now feature run-pass options combined with tempo. That's the challenge we face and we look forward to meeting it."