Two taken into custody in connection with credit card scam

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Authorities in Newcastle say two minors have been arrested in connection with a credit card cloning scheme.

Earlier this week, Newcastle police began investigating after several victims’ debit and credit cards were cloned, and thousands of dollars were taken from their accounts.

In all, officials say six different people had their credit or debit cards cloned in Noble, Norman and Newcastle.

Investigators say they got a lead when surveillance cameras captured a man using the cloned cards at a Newcastle ATM.

"It appears the suspect puts a card into the ATM, so we believe their information was copied or cloned somehow by a scanner or by other means," said Sgt. Kevin Morrissey, with the Newcastle Police Department.

On Friday, officials with the Newcastle Police Department said two people have been taken into custody in connection to the scheme.

Authorities say the alleged suspect returned to the bank on Thursday, but he was recognized from those surveillance photos by Lt. James Ingram, who took him into custody.

Investigators say the man and a female were taken into custody. Both are said to be minors and foreign nationals.