× Woodward County wreck kills 12-year-old, 2 adults

WOODWARD CO., Okla. – An accident just north of Mooreland took the lives of three Oklahomans Friday afternoon.

The fatality collision occurred around 1 p.m. on State Highway 50.

Vickie Limestall, 55, Marvin Nixon, 65, and an unnamed 12-year-old girl, all of Freedom, OK, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Limestall was driving northbound when, for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway and hit a tree.

The investigation is still ongoing.