Boil Order issued for the Sardis Lake Water Authority

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has advised the Sardis Lake Water Authority, located in Pushmataha County, to be under a boil order until further notice.

Residents and users of the drinking water should use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

This order was issued due to high turbidity in the water and loss of pressure following a line break.

Turbidity is a measure of the degree to which the water loses its transparency due to the presence of suspended particulates. The more total suspended solids in the water, the murkier it seems and the higher the turbidity.

The following water systems purchase water from the Sardis Lake Water Authority, and therefore are also under the boil order:

• Clayton PWA

• Pushmataha Co. RWD #1

• Pushmataha Co. RWD #5 (Nashoba)

• Sardis Lake Corps of Engineers facilities at Potatoe Hills and Sardis Cove

Please note that the boil order is only for the Sardis Lake Water Authority and the water systems that purchase water from that system.

The boil order does not include many areas of Pushmataha County.

If a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, the customer should check their water bill.

Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.