TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a woman who cut off her GPS monitor in Tulsa on December 10.

Cindy L. Sides, 39, was serving a five-year McIntosh County sentence for drug possession.

Sides is described as white, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.