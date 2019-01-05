× OU Inside Linebackers Coach Tim Kish Retires

Oklahoma inside linebackers coach Tim Kish has retired. Kish made the announcement on twitter Saturday afternoon.

Kish joined the OU program in 2012 when Mike Stoops brought him back to Norman after the two worked together at Arizona. Kish’s career spanned more than 43 years.

His stops include Northwestern, Illinois and Army. One of his prominent pupils includes current Northwestern coach and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Pat Fitzgerald.

Oklahoma’s defense finished 124th in total defense this season.