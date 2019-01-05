Owner of Oklahoma children’s boutique evicted from store warehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The owner of an online children's boutique called T'Dazzled Too has been evicted from her store warehouse, and one former employee says it wasn't only customers who encountered trouble.

Last month, we spoke with customers who've never received orders from all the way back in April.

Hundreds of people from all over the globe who want to speak with Tanae Clark, the store's owner.

The frustration and shock affected not only customers, but also employees.

"I can't say that I trusted her from the very start...When I first went to work for her, kind of right off on payroll, I had gone to her house to pick up a check, my first check. She said she would let me know the next week and she messaged me and said I'm mailing it and I said okay that's fine," said Cindy Floyd Bell, who worked for Clark doing invoices and later customer service.

However, she never got it until she messaged Clark several times over the next week

And that was just the first red flag.

"As 2017 came and went I thought man, I couldn't figure out why. I could figure out, why are these orders not coming in. And they would say oh, it's stuck in customs, or there was a holiday in China, I mean there was always reasons that we were supposed to give the customers," Bell told News 4.

We stopped by the owner, Tanae Clark's home back in December. She wasn't there, but we did find large moving pods in the driveway.

On Wednesday of this week, due to unpaid rent, eviction court documents filed in Oklahoma County for the NW OKC T'Dazzled warehouse space.

"I had no idea. No idea that she would do this or could do this to these customers. I can't believe it even still that she could do it," said Bell.

We also tried contacting Clark on Facebook, but we haven't heard back.

The Attorney General's Office is now investigating, and several employees who never received their final paychecks tell News 4 they've decided to file a wage claim with the Oklahoma Department of Labor.