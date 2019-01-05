× Sooners Corral Cowboys in Bedlam Round One

Oklahoma entered their first Bedlam showdown of 2019 having won 16 of their last 18 meetings with Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys had four of the last five Bedlam battles.

However, this game was about much more than bragging rights. Each team was hoping to avoid an 0-2 start in Big 12 play.

The Sooners and Cowboys battled back and forth in the first half. Christian James, who had been struggling behind the arc for the Sooners, knocked down a pair of triples in the first half. James finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Bedlam did happen at one point in the first half. Mile Reynolds, playing in his first Bedlam game, scuffled with Cam McGriff battling for a rebound in the first half. It slowed the game down, but Reynolds was slapped with technical and McGriff a common foul.

That was the story of the first half. 27 fouls were called and 35 free throws were taken. Oklahoma held a 38-32 lead at the half.

In the second half, Oklahoma suffered a big setback. Jumani McNeace, who has missed time the last month with an ankle injury, came down on his already injured ankle and didn’t return. During the telecast it was reported that McNeace was finally back to 100 percent. He averaged only ten minutes the last two weeks of action.

The Cowboys entered the game leading the Big 12 in three point percentage. And Thomas Dziagwa proved that. He hit a three with under nine to play to pull OSU within one. Dizzy finished with a team high 16 for the Cowboys.

Brady Manek added a dunk to give OU a six point lead with under five to go. Manek, the Harrah native, poured in 15 for the Sooners. Following a missed three by OU, Kristian Doolittle drained a jumper to put the Sooners on top by eight. Doolittle, the Edmond native, led OU with 16 points.

Miles Reynolds put the game on ice with just over two to play hitting a jumper plus a foul to give OU a nine point lead. Reynolds had eight as the Sooners took Bedlam round one, 74-64.

The win gives OU a 138-99 lead in the series. Next up for Oklahoma, they travel to Texas Tech for a Tuesday date with the 11th ranked Red Raiders. OSU plays host to Texas Tuesday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.