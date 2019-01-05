× Woman arrested after contraband bust during visitation

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Keota woman was arrested Saturday morning at Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft during visitation at the minimum-security prison for men.

Ashley Bryant was at the facility with her two children visiting inmate Troy Hale.

During the visit, Bryant changed one of the children’s diapers, and returned to visitation’s check-in area where she appeared to put something in her diaper bag.

A correctional officer monitoring visitation stopped Bryant and searched the bag, finding a package of marijuana wrapped in cellophane and duct tape.

The facility called the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy arrested Bryant.

An Oklahoma Department of Human Services representative assisted with the children until Bryant’s mother arrived later and took custody of them.

Authorities say Oklahoma Department of Corrections staff make contraband seizures like this at its facilities across the state nearly daily.

Bringing contraband into a state prison can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.