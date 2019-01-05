Friday’s episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’ to air at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning

Woman attacked by dog, then bitten by owner

Posted 11:40 am, January 5, 2019, by

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. – Police in Northern California are looking for a woman they say bit a jogger after the victim pepper-sprayed the suspect’s dog to fend off an attack at a park in Castro Valley on Thursday, officials said.

A woman was bitten by another woman after she sprayed the suspect's dog with pepper spray to fend of an attack at Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: East Bay Regional Park District Police Department)

A woman was bitten by another woman after she sprayed the suspect’s dog with pepper spray to fend of an attack at Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: East Bay Regional Park District Police Department)

The unusual assault took place about 10:30 a.m. at Anthony Chabot Regional Park, the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said in a written statement.

A woman was jogging through the park when she was attacked by a dog, police said. The jogger used pepper spray to defend herself against the animal.

The owner of the dog approached the jogger a short time later.

“The assailant tackled and punched the victim multiple times,” according to a statement obtained by KTLA. “As the victim attempted to push her assailant off of her, she was bitten on her forearm by the female, causing significant wounds.”

Police have released a photo of the suspect, taken from behind, and her dog in hopes of generating leads.

The woman pictured in this photo is being sought on suspicion of biting another woman during a dispute over an aggressive dog at Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: East Bay Regional Park District Police Department)

The woman pictured in this photo is being sought on suspicion of biting another woman during a dispute over an aggressive dog at Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: East Bay Regional Park District Police Department)

She was described as a mixed race white and Asian woman between 18 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde or auburn-colored hair.

The suspect had two dogs with her. One appeared to be a Rottweiler mix, while the other was a medium to large yellow or tan-colored dog.

Anyone with information can reach the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at 510-881-1833.