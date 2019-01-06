× Major road reconstruction project to begin in the Village

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — A reconstruction project for a busy metro road that has been in the works for years is expected to begin within the next week.

“It’s no secret that Britton between Penn and May is not the greatest stretch of road in the metro,” said Village mayor Sonny Wilkinson. “It’s a $4 million dollar project, $3 million of that is federal money. $1 million of it is coming from the Village, roughly.”

The project, which will be managed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), involves the complete rebuild of one mile of Britton Road between Penn Ave. and May Ave. According to Mayor Wilkinson, this is the largest road construction in the city’s history and is expected to take approximately 10 months.

“We’re not adding lanes to the road, so it will still stay two lanes with a center turn lane down the middle of it,” Wilkinson said. “We’re adding a 10 foot multi-pass, I believe it’s on the north side so that people can have an easier path to run to the lake or bike to the lake or just go on a walk.”

Lane closures will be separated into four phases:

Phase 1: Close the westbound lane on Britton Road from Village Drive to May Avenue

Phase 1A: Close the westbound lane on Britton Road from Penn to Village Drive

Phase 2: Close the eastbound lane on Britton Road from Village Drive to May Avenue

Phase 2A: Close the eastbound lane on Britton Road from Penn to Village Drive

“It will be a little of a headache, we know so there will be some detours and some route changes that people have to be aware of but I’m asking everybody in the Village, everybody who frequents those shops who don’t live in the Village, to really keep in mind that those businesses are going to need our support,” said Wilkinson.

Business leaders including Grant Napoleon, general manager of the Britton Street Antique Mall on Britton Road, said several local businesses have voiced their concerns about the construction and have met with the Village city council.

“For us, traffic makes all the difference,” Napolean said. “The big issue in most of our minds is that the traffic will only go one way and that cuts down the half of your traffic. I know when I go out and travel somewhere, I’ll go up another mile and around to avoid it and that’s my concern.”

However, Napoleon told News 4 Sunday he felt optimistic knowing the closures were be done quarterly and in phases. He said he plans to be proactive about getting the word out about his business to continue attaching business.

“Simple little signs, it could be a banner or a little stick sign that says we’re open during this phase,” he said.