OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on I-35 near Wilshire.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Crews said five vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time.

#BREAKING: A vehicle appears to be pinned partially underneath a semi on I-35 southbound near Wilshire. It appears several other vehicles were affected. EMSA just arrived on scene. I’m told several people have called 911. @OKCPD is on the way. @kfor pic.twitter.com/TyrzzcMN4d — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) January 6, 2019

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

No other details, including a cause, have been released at this time.