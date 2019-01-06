Guthrie police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The Guthrie Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Guthrie News Page, police were dispatched on Sunday morning to a house in the 120 block of Viking Drive for a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, a man was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Inside the house, a woman’s body was found, also with a gunshot wound.

No other details have been released at this time.