Jace Sternberger Took The Road Less Traveled From Kingfisher To The NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Kingfisher High School football standout Jace Sternberger took the road less traveled from his hometown to the NFL.

After graduating from high school Sternberger played two seasons with the University of Kansas, before transferring to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and then signed with Texas A&M.

After an All-American season at A&M Sternberger decided to turn pro.

Our Nate Feken sat down for an exclusive interview with the former Kingfisher Yellowjacket before he begins training for the NFL in Colorado.

Check out the story in the video.