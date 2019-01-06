× Police respond to shooting in northwest OKC

One man is dead following an overnight shooting that happened in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened around 1:30 in the morning near NW 11 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers say an event was happening at a venue when two males went outside and a confrontation broke out.

Witnesses alerted police and the victim was found in a personal vehicle.

Detectives questioned witnesses on the scene but no suspects have been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for the latest details.