Police respond to shooting in northwest OKC
One man is dead following an overnight shooting that happened in northwest Oklahoma City.
The shooting happened around 1:30 in the morning near NW 11 and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officers say an event was happening at a venue when two males went outside and a confrontation broke out.
Witnesses alerted police and the victim was found in a personal vehicle.
Detectives questioned witnesses on the scene but no suspects have been arrested at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for the latest details.