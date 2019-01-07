15-year-old dies from injuries following accidental shooting, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. – A deadly shooting involving a teen in Tulsa is believed to be accidental, according to police.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on January 5, police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near E 81st St. and S Sheridan Rd.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy unresponsive in an apartment. Officials say he had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his life-threatening injuries.

According to FOX 23, another teen and an adult were in the apartment when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

No other details have been released.