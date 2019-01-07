18-year-old dies in crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Canadian County, officials say.

It happened just after 11:15 p.m. on January 5 on State Highway 3 and Banner Road, two miles west of Oklahoma City.

According to a trooper’s report, Sarahi Hernandez, of Oklahoma City, was driving northbound on Banner Road and “failed to yield from stop sign.”

Hernandez’s vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and attempted to cross the westbound lane of SH3 when it was struck by a Peterbilt truck.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.