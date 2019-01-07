$1K reward offered after rash of package thefts in NW Oklahoma City neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Residents are hoping surveillance video and a $1,000 reward will help stop a porch pirate problem in their neighborhood.

Those who live in the area near NW 63rd and May say they love their quiet neighborhood, but lately they've formed a bit of an unlikely friendship on NextDoor, as many of them have fallen victim to a porch pirate or pirates. Now they're banding together in hopes of finding whoever is responsible.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Robert Hicks.

Hicks says he caught a porch pirate on camera and immediately shared the images to the NextDoor app.

In the video, you can see the suspect drive by, but when he notices there's a package on the porch, he throws it in reverse and pulls into the driveway. The suspect, who appears to already have a box in the front seat, loads up the package.

However, Hicks doesn't think the thief would be very pleased with what's inside.

"It was a variable speed drive for a pump jack for an oil well," Hicks said. "I seriously doubt that he knew what he was looking at."

Adrian Palazzolo saw the surveillance images and immediately reached out to Hicks.

As it turns out, she lives nearby, and a porch pirate left her in need of a Christmas miracle.

"It was my son's Santa present, a big train table, and when I got home, 20-30 minutes after it was delivered, it was gone off my front porch along with another big box of mine," she said.

Thankfully, Amazon replaced the gift, but this wasn't the first time she'd dealt with pesky porch pirate. She says over the last few months she's had about $3,000 worth of products related to her business stolen as well.

And, even though she didn't get a surveillance camera set up in time to catch whoever was responsible for her missing property, she's now ready to catch a criminal.

"Especially now we all have cameras out there and we're going to get you," Palazzolo said.

If you recognize the suspect from Hick's surveillance video call Oklahoma City police. He is offering a $1,000 reward for an arrest.