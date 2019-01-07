× Arrest made in death of five-month-old Oklahoma girl

LAWTON, Okla. – A murder investigation is underway following the death of a five-month-old Oklahoma girl.

On December 27, Lawton police responded to the scene in the 300 block of NW 14th St. after receiving a 911 call that a child was not breathing.

The baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to KSWO, Christian Rowson, 20, told police he was at home with his daughter, who was in a bouncer next to him, when she started to cry. Rowson said he then picked her up, put her on her stomach in the crib and hit the child in the back of the head with the palm of his hand.

He told officials he noticed she did not appear to be breathing later that afternoon and called 911.

The medical examiner determined the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

KSWO reports Rowson “also confessed to multiple incidents where he struck the child in the head as well as tossing her into her crib because he was frustrated the child would not stop crying.”

Rowson is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center, but has yet to be charged.