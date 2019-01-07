× Authorities identify victim of NW Oklahoma City homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY -Police have identified the victim of a northwest Oklahoma City homicide.

Officials say a shooting occurred Sunday just before 1:30 a.m. near NW 11 and Pennsylvania Ave.

According to police, an event was happening at a venue when two males went outside and a confrontation broke out.

The fight spilled into the parking lot and 24-year-old Christian Bilbro was shot.

Bilbro was transported by a personal vehicle to the area near NW 10th and Western where the driver flagged down an officer. Bilbro was pronounced dead at that scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is the first homicide of 2019 in Oklahoma City.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.